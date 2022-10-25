50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Celebration Gator returns to New York for Thanksgiving parade

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Travel is bringing the Celebration Gator back to the Big Apple for this years’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Viewers who tune in on November 24 will see a part of home, a float with all things Louisiana celebrating the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

The 60-foot-long float debuted last year, featuring a colorful street view of Louisiana and a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter.

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th...
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Celebration Gator presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism. Crawling out of the bayou to join this year’s festivities is the Celebration Gator. Adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads, this float is a tribute to Louisiana’s rich culture, from its grand riverboats to the famous French Quarter. Look through the logo to see the animators working in the belly of the beast! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)(Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

