Louisiana Celebration Gator returns to New York for Thanksgiving parade
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Travel is bringing the Celebration Gator back to the Big Apple for this years’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Viewers who tune in on November 24 will see a part of home, a float with all things Louisiana celebrating the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.
The 60-foot-long float debuted last year, featuring a colorful street view of Louisiana and a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter.
