Catholic Charities of SWLA announces November distribution schedule

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities has announced its schedule for food distribution events in SWLA this November.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Elton. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1100 St. Mary St.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Creole. 10 - 11 a.m. at 184 E. Creole Hwy.

Thursday, Nov. 10: Ragley. 9:30 - 11 a.m. at St. Pius X, 16816 Hwy 171.

Friday, Nov. 11: Lake Charles. 9 - 11 a.m. at Catholic Charities, 1225 Second St.

Monday, Nov. 14: Sulphur. 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette, 602 N. Claiborne St.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Jennings. 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians, 710 N. State St.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Big Lake. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake, 11054 Hwy 384

Thursday, Nov. 17: Lake Charles. 10 - 11 a.m. at Golden Arms, 1481 Third St.

Thursday, Nov. 17: Bell City. 9:30 - 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney, 7120 Hwy 14 E.

Friday, Nov. 18: Lake Charles. 9 - 11 a.m. at Catholic Charities, 1225 Second St.

Monday, Nov. 21: Kinder. 9:30 - 11 a.m. at St. Philip Neri, 607 Fourth Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Vinton. 9:30 - 11 a.m. at St. Joseph, 1502 Industrial St.