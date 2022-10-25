50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury transferring to Calcasieu.gov domain

CPPJ changes peddling ordinance
CPPJ changes peddling ordinance
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is informing residents that it has begun the process of changing its internet and email domain from “calcasieuparish.gov” to “calcasieu.gov.”

Currently, the old “calcasieuparish.gov” domain will still be active during the transition but is set to expire. The date when the old domain will expire has not yet been set.

Residents are being encouraged to update all saved email addresses for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury staff and Jurors in their contacts to the new “calcasieu.gov” address. Prefixes on all email addresses will remain the same. For example, jdoe@calcasieuparish.gov will now be jdoe@calcasieu.gov.

If you have the Calcasieu Parish website saved or bookmarked, you should also update the URL to calcasieu.gov.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will notify residents once an expiration date for the old domain has been decided.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Dervanaisha Carter, 22, was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs in...
Lafayette deputies searching for inmate who escaped hospital
Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Black Bayou Bridge closed to marine traffic
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”
Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”