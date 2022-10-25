Calcasieu Parish Police Jury transferring to Calcasieu.gov domain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is informing residents that it has begun the process of changing its internet and email domain from “calcasieuparish.gov” to “calcasieu.gov.”

Currently, the old “calcasieuparish.gov” domain will still be active during the transition but is set to expire. The date when the old domain will expire has not yet been set.

Residents are being encouraged to update all saved email addresses for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury staff and Jurors in their contacts to the new “calcasieu.gov” address. Prefixes on all email addresses will remain the same. For example, jdoe@calcasieuparish.gov will now be jdoe@calcasieu.gov.

If you have the Calcasieu Parish website saved or bookmarked, you should also update the URL to calcasieu.gov.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will notify residents once an expiration date for the old domain has been decided.

