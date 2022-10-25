Boil advisory issued in DeRidder area

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - District 3 Waterworks of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for customers in the following areas:

Between 888 1584 Three Pines Church Rd.

1151 Hwy 26

Billy Foreman Road

J.B. Cooley Road

Corken Road

Bennett Road

Hazel Thompson Road

Richmond Road

Kenneth Smith Road

Kelby Cooley Road

Friendship Lane

Three Pines Lane

Sunshine Lane

