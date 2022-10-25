Boil advisory issued in DeRidder area
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - District 3 Waterworks of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for customers in the following areas:
- Between 888 1584 Three Pines Church Rd.
- 1151 Hwy 26
- Billy Foreman Road
- J.B. Cooley Road
- Corken Road
- Bennett Road
- Hazel Thompson Road
- Richmond Road
- Kenneth Smith Road
- Kelby Cooley Road
- Friendship Lane
- Three Pines Lane
- Sunshine Lane
