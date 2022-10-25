3 Pelicans starters out with injury for Tues. vs. Mavs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Forwards Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones will all be out for the Pelicans’ Tuesday’s (Oct. 25) night matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, the team said.

Updated Injury Report for tonight's game:



OUT:

Brandon Ingram – Concussion Protocols

Herbert Jones – Right Knee Hyperextension

Kira Lewis Jr. – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery

E.J. Liddell – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery

Zion Williamson — Right Posterior Hip / Low Back Contusion https://t.co/LKxsCNtuRS — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 25, 2022

Ingram suffered from friendly fire in the 122-121 overtime loss to Utah as a swat from teammate Naji Marshall made contact with his head, resulting in concussion-like symptoms. The Pelicans said Monday afternoon Ingram has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol and will miss Tuesday’s game.

Brandon Ingram now in the concussion protocol. #Pelicans https://t.co/2MmqvGCXat — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) October 24, 2022

Zion Williamson suffered an awkward fall onto his back from a blocked dunk by Jordan Clarkson on a fast break. He was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.

Jones suffered a knee-to-knee injury in the loss and did not leave the court at the time.

