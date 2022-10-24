50/50 Thursdays
Vinton Library holds grand opening at new location

Vinton Library holds grand opening at new location
Vinton Library holds grand opening at new location(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - The new Vinton Library will be opening its doors today, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

The library opens at 9 a.m. and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The original library’s Center Street location received heavy damage during the 2020 hurricane season. However, the new location was planned long before then. The Calcasieu Parish Public Library System had begun planning for the move back in 2013 and purchased three Capital One buildings in 2019 as locations for new Iowa, DeQuincy, and Vinton branch locations.

The new Vinton Library is located at 1601 Loree Street.

