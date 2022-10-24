Unilever issues voluntary U.S. recall of dry shampoos
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out.
Dove, Nexxus, Suave, and Tresemme are recalling their dry shampoos because of elevated levels of a chemical called benzene.
Benzene can cause cancer. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, even daily exposure to benzene in these recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health issues.
The companies are recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.
For a full list of recalled products, CLICK HERE.
