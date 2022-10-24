50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Unilever issues voluntary U.S. recall of dry shampoos

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out.

Dove, Nexxus, Suave, and Tresemme are recalling their dry shampoos because of elevated levels of a chemical called benzene.

Benzene can cause cancer. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, even daily exposure to benzene in these recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health issues.

The companies are recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

For a full list of recalled products, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Classroom Generic
Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels
Two firefighters receive minor injuries in Quality Suites structure fire
Two firefighters receive minor injuries in Quality Suites structure fire
Severe Threat Overnight
FIRST ALERT: Some strong storms possible very early Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front
Tax renewal, consolidation on Nov. 8 ballot in Cameron Parish