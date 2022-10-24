50/50 Thursdays
Tax renewal, consolidation on Nov. 8 ballot in Cameron Parish

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron will vote on two parishwide tax propositions in the Nov. 8 election.

One proposition is a renewal and the other is a consolidation of taxes previously approved by voters.

KPLC reached out to parish officials about the history of the taxes and what they fund.

Proposition 1 is a proposal to combine two current millages — one of 2.64 mills, the 1.32 mills — into a single millage of 3.96 mills.

If voted in, the 10-year tax will go into effect in 2024 and bring in about $1.8 million per year.

Under the two current millages, the funds can only be spent on the Health Unit building, the courthouse building and the jail building, parish officials said.

The consolidated tax would allow funds to be spent on any parish facility, anywhere in the parish — for example: boat launches, ball fields, the West Annex and East Annex.

Proposition 2 is a renewal of the current 6.61-mill tax for improving, maintaining, building and fixing roads and bridges.

If voted in, the 10-year continuation will begin in 2024 and bring in around $2.9 million each year.

Wondering what a mill is and how it applies to your property taxes?

First off, a mill is one-tenth of one cent.

Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard gave us an explanation in 2016.

Using the 4.06-mill, road and drainage proposition as an example, let’s say your home is valued at $100,000.

Take your property value, subtract any exemptions: $100,000 - $75,000 (homestead) = $25,000.

The assessed value of your property will be 10 percent : $25,000 x .10 = $2,500.

Now, multiply by the millage rate: $2,500 x 4.06 mills = $10,150.

Divide by 1,000: $10,150 divided by 1,000 = $10.15 per year.

For more on what’s on your ballot and where to vote, click HERE.

For more election news, click HERE.

For a list of items on Cameron’s ballot, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

