Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Special Olympics are being held at Sportsman Park in Welsh this Friday.

Third through 12th-grade participants are invited to join the festivities.

Opening ceremonies are at 8:30 a.m. followed by events and games from 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information about the event, call 337-824-3522.

Special Olympics coming to Jeff Davis (KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.