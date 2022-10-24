50/50 Thursdays
Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming is here for McNeese students

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s homecoming week at McNeese State University which means it’s time to grab your blue and gold, Cowboys.

This upcoming week will be a busy one as Monday, Oct. 24 kicks off Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming.

Traditions are a huge part of homecoming so the Oozeball tournament which is volleyball played in the mud will take place on Wednesday evening. Faculty, students, alumni, and the community can all celebrate the traditions of homecoming with the Cowboys later in the week as we get closer to the big game.

“Thursday, we have the parade and pep rally. Of course, the community is welcome and is invited to come to the pep rally and see all the amazing floats that we have, they do decorate it for the theme of haunted homecoming and they’ll also have the pep rally where we’ll crown our king and queen,” says Jacqueline Clark, the Director of Student Organizations.

The parade and pep rally will be Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The homecoming game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. where the Cowboys will take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

We have a full rundown of all this week’s homecoming events HERE.

