Pelicans’ Ingram, Zion, and Jones listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s game hosting Mavs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of the Pelicans’ five starters are listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s (Oct. 25) game with the Dallas Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Ingram suffered friendly fire in the 122-121 overtime loss to Utah as a swat from teammate Naji Marshall made contact with his head, resulting in concussion-like symptoms. The Pelicans said Monday afternoon Ingram has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Brandon Ingram now in the concussion protocol. #Pelicans https://t.co/2MmqvGCXat — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) October 24, 2022

Zion Williamson suffered an awkward fall onto his back from a blocked dunk by Jordan Clarkson on a fast break.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.