Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days.

While some areas will be blocked off, the playground and splashpad will remain open. There will also be a loop created for the park’s walk path.

Prien Lake Park is located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.