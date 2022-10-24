50/50 Thursdays
Local authorities host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and numerous local agencies are holding a national drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29 which provides the public with an opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Take-back days are especially important as, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), more than 70 percent of people abusing prescription pain relievers got them through friends or relatives. That number also includes drugs that were obtained by individuals raiding their family’s medicine cabinet.

When turning in medication, the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous.

In recent years, Americans have been advised that their usual methods are disposing of unused medicines such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

Authorities will have collection sites in the following areas:

  • Lake Charles - The Prien Lake Mall at 496 W Prien Lake Rd. in the southeast parking lot behind Aaron’s Rent to Own from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Jennings - The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at 1530 on Hwy 90 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • DeRidder - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 412 Bolivar Bishop Dr. and the DeRidder Police Office at 200 S Jefferson St.
  • Oberlin - City Hall at 103 E 6th Ave.

You can find additional collection sites on the DEA’s website HERE.

Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a one-day combined effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our communities.(KPLC)

