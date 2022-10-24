FIRST ALERT: Some strong storms possible very early Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front

Severe Weather Threat (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cold front will sweep through the area early Tuesday morning, bringing a line of rain and thunderstorms ahead of its arrival. A few storms could be severe producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of SW Louisiana highlighted for this risk. The threat of tornadoes is very low.

Squall line arriving overnight (KPLC)

While we will do need the rain, this system will be moving through so quickly that our area will likely only pick up about 1/4″ of rain before the line quickly moves east of our area by sunrise Tuesday. The timing of these storms also means that by the time you’re heading out to work and school, the weather be quickly improving. Sunshine back by the afternoon with highs around 70 tomorrow.

Cooler highs ahead this week (KPLC)

Cooler mornings return with lows back into the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Another front is expected to move into the area by Friday and Saturday which will bring our next chance of rain and thunderstorms later this week. Some adjustments with timing could lead to some changes on which days bring the best rain chances, but for now we’ll keep it split between late-Friday and early Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

