Ethel Precht hosts Hope Breast Cancer Walk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center amphitheater.

The event gives hope to individuals in our community who are fighting against the disease.

“It just means so much to know there’s so much love and support because when you go through this you need as mush love you can gather, you need that network, all, just everything that helps you get through what you’ve got to deal with,” cancer survivor Linda Breaux said.

This was Ethel Precht’s third annual event.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.