50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ethel Precht hosts Hope Breast Cancer Walk

Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk
Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk
By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center amphitheater.

The event gives hope to individuals in our community who are fighting against the disease.

“It just means so much to know there’s so much love and support because when you go through this you need as mush love you can gather, you need that network, all, just everything that helps you get through what you’ve got to deal with,” cancer survivor Linda Breaux said.

This was Ethel Precht’s third annual event.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Daryl Stansberry (left) Miles Moss (right)
Police make third arrest in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
The cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing showers and storms with it.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Monday before cold front Tuesday brings morning storms