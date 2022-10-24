Early voting starts Tuesday for Nov. 8 election

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Louisiana begins Tuesday for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the locations below.

CALCASIEU:

Registrar of Voters - 1000 Ryan St., Room 7.

Sulphur Law Enforcement Building - 500 N. Huntington St.

Moss Bluff Public Library - 261 Parish Rd.

ALLEN:

Registrar of Voters - 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin.

CAMERON:

Cameron West Annex - 148 Smith Cir.

Grand Lake Library - 10200 Gulf Hwy.

Hackberry Community Center - 980 Main St.

BEAUREGARD:

Registrar of Voters - 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder.

JEFF DAVIS:

Registrar of Voters - 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.

VERNON:

Tourism Commission - 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4.

For polling locations, sample ballots and more information, visit geauxvote.com.

