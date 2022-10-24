50/50 Thursdays
Early voting starts Tuesday for Nov. 8 election

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Louisiana begins Tuesday for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the locations below.

CALCASIEU:

  • Registrar of Voters - 1000 Ryan St., Room 7.
  • Sulphur Law Enforcement Building - 500 N. Huntington St.
  • Moss Bluff Public Library - 261 Parish Rd.

ALLEN:

  • Registrar of Voters - 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin.

CAMERON:

  • Cameron West Annex - 148 Smith Cir.
  • Grand Lake Library - 10200 Gulf Hwy.
  • Hackberry Community Center - 980 Main St.

BEAUREGARD:

  • Registrar of Voters - 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder.

JEFF DAVIS:

  • Registrar of Voters - 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.

VERNON:

  • Tourism Commission - 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4.

You can find our election coverage, including what’s on the ballot and previews of municipal elections, HERE.

For polling locations, sample ballots and more information, visit geauxvote.com.

