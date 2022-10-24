50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office advises parents to check local sex offender registry before Halloween

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office advises parents to check local sex offender registry before Halloween
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office advises parents to check local sex offender registry before Halloween(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is urging parents to “Know before you go” this Halloween by checking for nearby sex offender residences prior to trick or treating.

Parents can easily search for sex offenders in their surrounding area for free by using the Sex Offender Watch tab on the home page of the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office website.

Tony Mancuso says, “We consistently conduct address verifications for sex offenders and do our best to ensure sex offenders live where they tell us, but it is up to our citizens to utilize these online tools to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living.”

Using the website, you can enter your home address to view a printable map of your neighborhood and any sex offenders living in the area.

The site also allows residents to sign up for real-time e-mail notifications any time an offender moves within one mile of any address they register. These addresses can include multiple addresses like a home or your child’s school.

“If you aren’t planning on Trick-or-Treating in your own neighborhood, but will be in a different neighborhood, register that address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid,” says Sheriff Mancuso.

During trick-or-treating hours on Halloween Day, CPSO Sex Offender Unit and Warrants Division will be monitoring offenders, to insure they are adhering to restrictions and requirements.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Local authorities host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Strong storms early Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Some strong storms possible very early Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front
A massive fire burned Quality Suites hotel in Sulphur early Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Cadaver dogs searching scene of massive fire at vacant hotel