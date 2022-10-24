Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office advises parents to check local sex offender registry before Halloween

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is urging parents to “Know before you go” this Halloween by checking for nearby sex offender residences prior to trick or treating.

Parents can easily search for sex offenders in their surrounding area for free by using the Sex Offender Watch tab on the home page of the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office website.

Tony Mancuso says, “We consistently conduct address verifications for sex offenders and do our best to ensure sex offenders live where they tell us, but it is up to our citizens to utilize these online tools to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living.”

Using the website, you can enter your home address to view a printable map of your neighborhood and any sex offenders living in the area.

The site also allows residents to sign up for real-time e-mail notifications any time an offender moves within one mile of any address they register. These addresses can include multiple addresses like a home or your child’s school.

“If you aren’t planning on Trick-or-Treating in your own neighborhood, but will be in a different neighborhood, register that address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid,” says Sheriff Mancuso.

During trick-or-treating hours on Halloween Day, CPSO Sex Offender Unit and Warrants Division will be monitoring offenders, to insure they are adhering to restrictions and requirements.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.