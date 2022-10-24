Cadaver dogs searching scene of massive fire at vacant hotel

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Cadaver dogs are searching the scene of a massive fire at a vacant hotel.

Four dogs are being used to search the Quality Suites hotel, which sat vacant since Hurricane Laura in 2020.

Authorities don’t believe anyone died in the fire but want to rule out all possibilities.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m., engulfing the majority of the building.

The size of the fire was enough to bring out the local arm of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which is providing logistical support. The office’s command center is set up at the site.

“This is one of the bigger fires we’ve had in the area,” Director Dick Gremillion said.

While authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, one person has been arrested.

Nathan Hal Thomasini, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for simple arson, trespassing, simple burglary and injury by arson. Officials described Thomasini as a transient.

