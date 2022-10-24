Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin.

Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who notified them that two people in a white truck were trying to break into the ATM in front of the Oberlin Court House on Main St.

Deputies say the citizen turned around as the suspect’s vehicle took off with the chain still attached to the ATM. Both suspects then allegedly exited the vehicle after it stopped on 5th Ave. and ran north on foot behind the Oberlin Football Field.

The suspects are described as two skinny black males of unknown height and age wearing yellow and black hoodies.

Authorities say the suspects may be from the Oakdale area because the Ford F150 used in the incident was stolen from the area beforehand.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them and reminds residents that Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

You can call the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353 and Allen Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001.

