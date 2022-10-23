SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 22, 2022.

Nicholas Jonas Bellard, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Annette Lynn Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

David Kevin Richmond, 55, Sulphur: Strangulation; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Calli Leigh Guillory, 25, Bell City: Domestic abuse battery; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule III drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II drug.

Marshall McDaniel, 19, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana; illegal possession of stolen firearms; curfew.

Vernice Green, 59, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Westlake: Assault by drive-by-shooting; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felonies.

Christopher Wayne Pullam, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

William Rand Bolton, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.