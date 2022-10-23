50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

PT’s hosts Truck or Treat event

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - PT’s, a coffee and ice cream restaurant in Sulphur, hosted their first ever Trunk or Treat event Saturday.

Local vendors came to promote their business’ while kids came dressed up in their costumes.

Of course there were snow cones and many other treats for the kids to enjoy.

“I mean, I feel like its one of those events where we’re just here to help everybody have some fun. There’s candy there’s snowcones there’s coffee, there’s costumes, lotus energy drinks, we have everything you could possibly want right here in our little parking lot,” PT’s manager Paige Hay said.

For a list of more Halloween events happening in our area, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

The cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing showers and storms with it.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Monday before cold front Tuesday brings morning storms
The First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff held their twenty-second annual Drive Out Bullying...
First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff hosts anti-bully walk
Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat
Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk
Ethel Precht Cancer Walk