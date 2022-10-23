PT’s hosts Truck or Treat event

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - PT’s, a coffee and ice cream restaurant in Sulphur, hosted their first ever Trunk or Treat event Saturday.

Local vendors came to promote their business’ while kids came dressed up in their costumes.

Of course there were snow cones and many other treats for the kids to enjoy.

“I mean, I feel like its one of those events where we’re just here to help everybody have some fun. There’s candy there’s snowcones there’s coffee, there’s costumes, lotus energy drinks, we have everything you could possibly want right here in our little parking lot,” PT’s manager Paige Hay said.

