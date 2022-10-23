McNeese falls short against Nicholls State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese was back in action on the road as they played Nicholls State at John L. Guidry Stadium.

The Cowboys started off slow giving up two straight touchdowns, but bounced back in the 2nd quarter as they scored 22 unanswered.

McNeese would hold onto the lead at the end of the first half 22-14, but it was Nicholls that came out hot in the 3rd quarter.

The Colonels put up 20 points to take a 34-29 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the 4th quarter, the game continued to go back and forth.

McNeese’s Deonta McMahon added a rushing touchdown as he finished with 199 yards of total offense and 4 total touchdowns.

That effort from McMahon would not be enough though as Nicholls scored one last time and held on to win 40-35 over the Cowboys.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.