50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese falls short against Nicholls State

McNeese was back in action on the road as they played Nicholls State at John L. Guidry Stadium.
McNeese was back in action on the road as they played Nicholls State at John L. Guidry Stadium.(KPLC)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese was back in action on the road as they played Nicholls State at John L. Guidry Stadium.

The Cowboys started off slow giving up two straight touchdowns, but bounced back in the 2nd quarter as they scored 22 unanswered.

McNeese would hold onto the lead at the end of the first half 22-14, but it was Nicholls that came out hot in the 3rd quarter.

The Colonels put up 20 points to take a 34-29 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the 4th quarter, the game continued to go back and forth.

McNeese’s Deonta McMahon added a rushing touchdown as he finished with 199 yards of total offense and 4 total touchdowns.

That effort from McMahon would not be enough though as Nicholls scored one last time and held on to win 40-35 over the Cowboys.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs
The McNeese State University Cowboys travel to the Nicholls State Colonels Saturday.
McNeese travels to Nicholls State in Week 3 of conference play
McNeese practice
McNeese looking to regroup after Texas A&M Commerce loss
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida