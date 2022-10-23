50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school marching bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are making some noise at McNeese today.

The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship was held at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Some of the local bands marching included Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe and DeRidder high schools.

There was also an exhibition performance by the pride of McNeese Marching Band.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today.
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening
Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force
Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force
Our next front arrives Tuesday morning, bringing some showers and storms to the area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy through Monday before the next cold front arrives Tuesday