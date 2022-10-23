Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school marching bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are making some noise at McNeese today.

The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship was held at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Some of the local bands marching included Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe and DeRidder high schools.

There was also an exhibition performance by the pride of McNeese Marching Band.

