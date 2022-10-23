Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From live music to a variety of food, Chuck Fest is bringing southwest Louisiana culture to life.

The annual Chuck Fest attracts hundreds of people each year bringing the Lake Charles community together.

“Certainly after everything that has happened to Lake Charles, not only to get people together but economically it’s very important particularly for the businesses of downtown this helps them survive and thrive in the lake area,” local resident Kerry Onxley said.

Chuck Fest began in 2014. Local resident David Vaughan said over the years it has become something special.

“Chuck Fest has really turned into something very nice and there’s a lot of people out here and we just wish there were even more, some great bands, good food, get a little drink,” Vaughan said.

The broad array of local vendors combined with a great atmosphere leaves something for everyone to enjoy.

“Come see us, come see everybody, it’s not just me it’s so many vendors. You will not be disappointed. Every craving you could possibly be having, anything you could possibly be looking for is in this one area,” vendor owner, Angelique Griffith said.

