First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff hosts anti-bully walk

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff held their twenty-second annual Drive Out Bullying event at Sam Houston High School.

This years’ event was a color run that anyone could register for.

The funds raised by the event go toward a scholarship for a Sam Houston student who has stood up against bullying and has made a difference in their community.

”You can monitor as much as you want, but no one is going to know the inner workings like the students and so we’re not just complaining about a problem, we want to invest in our students and encourage them. If they will stand up and speak up then there’s scholarship waiting on them,” John Hair said.

Those who came out had the option to walk, run or ride their bikes in the event.

