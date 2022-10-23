50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Monday before cold front Tuesday brings morning storms

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is taking shape as we enter the work week.  For Monday, we’ll have scattered showers starting in the late morning and persisting through the mid-afternoon.  Our southerly winds have steadily pushed more moisture into the area the past day or so, and combined with an approaching cold front, that will be enough to trigger some showers Monday.  High temperatures will once again be in the low 80′s.  Then things get more interesting overnight.  Our cold front continues to move eastward and will likely pass through the area on Tuesday morning.  A line of showers and storms is likely to pass through, with the potential for some gusty winds in some of the storms.  A low (level 2 of 5) risk for severe storms was issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday morning, mainly due to the risk of gusty winds.  After the front passes, we clear out for the rest of the day though temperatures will be steady in the low-to-mid 70′s.  Low’s Tuesday night will be around 50 degrees for the I-10 corridor thanks to colder air pushing in behind the front.

The cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing showers and storms with it.
The cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing showers and storms with it.(KPLC)

Calm weather will be in place Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70′s.  The next weather story comes in the form of another cold front by Friday into early Saturday.  More rain looks possible with that front, though it remains to be seen whether temperatures will get as cool behind that one as our one on Tuesday.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Our next front arrives Tuesday morning, bringing some showers and storms to the area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy through Monday before the next cold front arrives Tuesday
A warm Sunday is in store before our next cold front Tuesday brings showers and storms
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
A warm and mostly sunny day is in store Sunday before the next cold front Tuesday brings...
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
The next cold front moves through Tuesday bringing showers and storms, as well as cooler temps...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend followed by a cold front Tuesday