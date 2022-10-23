FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Monday before cold front Tuesday brings morning storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is taking shape as we enter the work week. For Monday, we’ll have scattered showers starting in the late morning and persisting through the mid-afternoon. Our southerly winds have steadily pushed more moisture into the area the past day or so, and combined with an approaching cold front, that will be enough to trigger some showers Monday. High temperatures will once again be in the low 80′s. Then things get more interesting overnight. Our cold front continues to move eastward and will likely pass through the area on Tuesday morning. A line of showers and storms is likely to pass through, with the potential for some gusty winds in some of the storms. A low (level 2 of 5) risk for severe storms was issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday morning, mainly due to the risk of gusty winds. After the front passes, we clear out for the rest of the day though temperatures will be steady in the low-to-mid 70′s. Low’s Tuesday night will be around 50 degrees for the I-10 corridor thanks to colder air pushing in behind the front.

The cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing showers and storms with it. (KPLC)

Calm weather will be in place Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70′s. The next weather story comes in the form of another cold front by Friday into early Saturday. More rain looks possible with that front, though it remains to be seen whether temperatures will get as cool behind that one as our one on Tuesday.

- Max Lagano

