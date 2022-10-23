Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters in Sulphur are investigating a fire at the Quality Inn on Highway 108 and Interstate 10. We’re told the hotel has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, but they had started repairs on the structure. We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as soon as it’s available. The Sulphur Fire Department was assisted by Carlyss, Westlake, Houston River, and Ward 6.

