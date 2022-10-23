50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur

Fire investigation at Quality Inn
Fire investigation at Quality Inn(KPLC Viewer)
By John Bridges
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters in Sulphur are investigating a fire at the Quality Inn on Highway 108 and Interstate 10. We’re told the hotel has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, but they had started repairs on the structure. We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as soon as it’s available. The Sulphur Fire Department was assisted by Carlyss, Westlake, Houston River, and Ward 6.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Daryl Stansberry (left) Miles Moss (right)
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
Our next front arrives Tuesday morning, bringing some showers and storms to the area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy through Monday before the next cold front arrives Tuesday
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese