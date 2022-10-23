Dog lovers dress up their furry friends at Howl-O-Ween event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was plenty to see and do at the Howl-O-Ween event at Bark Du Lac Dog Park in Lake Charles.

Many pet owners and their pets came well prepared, showing up with plenty of Halloween spirit.

“This is our first annual howl-o-ween where we’re trying to bring people to our dog park, show them some of the new things we’ve got...new climbers and new tunnels. We’re trying to elevate the park for the community, and I think it’s a great event. Also, a friendly competition wearing costumes and just enjoying our dogs,” event volunteer Michael Castille said.

This was a perfect opportunity to not only bring out your own pets, but also potentially add a new member to your family.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter joined in on the event helping to find some pets their forever home.

“We’re excited for our animals at the shelter that are out here, but we are also excited to see our community participate with their pets. We’re hoping to see a lot of people maybe want a companion for their existing pets or as a new companion for their homes,” CPAS manager Claire Terracina said.

Suzy Q, the dog Claire was holding, was adopted at today’s event.

“You have a unique community of dog lovers, letting the dogs enjoy themselves, showing off their personalities, it’s a fantastic opportunity,” Castille said.

The event was from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, and the city is hoping to make this an annual event.

