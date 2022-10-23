50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Dog lovers dress up their furry friends at Howl-O-Ween event

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was plenty to see and do at the Howl-O-Ween event at Bark Du Lac Dog Park in Lake Charles.

Many pet owners and their pets came well prepared, showing up with plenty of Halloween spirit.

“This is our first annual howl-o-ween where we’re trying to bring people to our dog park, show them some of the new things we’ve got...new climbers and new tunnels. We’re trying to elevate the park for the community, and I think it’s a great event. Also, a friendly competition wearing costumes and just enjoying our dogs,” event volunteer Michael Castille said.

This was a perfect opportunity to not only bring out your own pets, but also potentially add a new member to your family.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter joined in on the event helping to find some pets their forever home.

“We’re excited for our animals at the shelter that are out here, but we are also excited to see our community participate with their pets. We’re hoping to see a lot of people maybe want a companion for their existing pets or as a new companion for their homes,” CPAS manager Claire Terracina said.

Suzy Q, the dog Claire was holding, was adopted at today’s event.

“You have a unique community of dog lovers, letting the dogs enjoy themselves, showing off their personalities, it’s a fantastic opportunity,” Castille said.

The event was from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, and the city is hoping to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Dog lovers dress up their furry friends at Howl-O-Ween event
HOWL-O-WEEN IN LAKE CHARLES
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force
Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force
Daryl Stansberry (left) Miles Moss (right)
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large