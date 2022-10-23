50/50 Thursdays
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today.

Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open.

“It is just, you know I give God all the glory. To me this is a move of God. I just flew back from Oregon to be here for the grand opening today and he even made that possible. I’m just blessed to be here and blessed to help this community,” land donator Teddy Rogers said.

Crossties is meant to serve those in the community who might be looking for support while recovering from addiction, depression, and any other challenge they might not be able to conquer on their own.

Others involved in the Crossties program said this is a great step forward for not only DeRiddder, but for Beauregard Parish as a whole.

Crossties is located at 516 Warren Street in DeRidder. Their weekly meetings are on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

