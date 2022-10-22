50/50 Thursdays
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday.

“I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”

With heavy hearts, family and friends of Christopher Syas released balloons in his honor, talking about who he was and how much they’d miss him.

“He loved sports, he loved football,” his mother, Sandra Bill said. “He loved to play with his nieces and nephews and stuff and catch footballs.”

“He used to always come to our house and play football with us, and he told me it was his favorite sport,” another family member said. “It was the last thing he told me.”

Syas was the victim of a hit and run in Lake Charles on Sunday near the 1100 block of First Ave.

“He would just walk,” Bill said. “He wouldn’t ask anybody for a ride. We would just take off walking. He liked to walk.”

As we near a week, Lake Charles police said they remain without a possible suspect and are working to identify a vehicle.

Without witnesses or video surveillance, hit and runs can be difficult to solve. Syas’ case is just one of the departments unsolved.

“My brother was loved, you know, we loved him,” sister, Britney Broussard said. “He was a person, and for someone to hit him and just leave him there, that’s the hurting part, you know. My mom, she can’t sleep at night, she just want’s justice.”

“Please come forward, I’m praying,” Bill said. “I’m asking for justice, I need justice. I need peace.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to the call the Lake Charles Police Department.

