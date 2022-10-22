50/50 Thursdays
Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - A shooting inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning injured two people, one of them critically.

It is reported the suspect is in custody.

Police said it happened at about 11 a.m. at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center, near the labor and delivery wing.

Local CNN affiliate WFAA reported the victims are two nurses, and the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

It’s not yet known what led to the shooting.

