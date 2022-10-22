SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2022.

Paul Wayne Moore, 56, Vinton: False imprisonment.

Alan Clark Fruge, 50, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Nelson Lee King, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana.

Jean Roberto Ayala, 29, DeRidder: Contempt of court.

Micheal Earl Audette, 56, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Bj Earline Reynolds, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Eric Dewayne Cathey, 33, Houston, Tx: Monetary instrument abuse (3 counts); contempt of court (2 counts); theft less than $1,000 (2 counts).

