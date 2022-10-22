Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish.

The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish.

Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items.

Vendors and buyers all looking to make a deal.

”They got a little bit of everything. I see some coffee over here, snow cones, some mixed drinks got good music, weather is nice, come on out,” Texas visitor, L.J Broussard said.

The flea market will continue until 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 22.

