New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police Chief John Wall was officially sworn in today among family and friends.

Wall started his career in law enforcement in 2003 as a patrolman at the Sulphur Police Department and spent the last 19 years in their narcotics division.

“We need to get our man power up like everyone else were short-staffed so getting our man power up to a good number is a priority,” Wall said.

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay is happy with the work Wall has done so far.

”So far its been quite well, a lot of new exciting things that he’s bringing to the table. We’re excited that he’s filling that void we’ve had for some time and we think he’s going to do a magnificent job as chief of police,” Danahay said.

Wall started his position three and a half weeks ago.

