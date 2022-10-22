New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest juvenile services facility in lake Charles.

The 50,000-square-foot, $22-million building is a secure detention facility that assists caregivers with troubled youth on a holistic approach before it escalates to the court system.

Director of Juvenile Justice Services Anthony Celestine explained a few of the services provided through this facility.

“Any child that gets booked into our juvenile detention center, we have to provide mental health services for them. Every kid that comes into our facility, we do an instant mental health diagnosis to them through a MACI assessment and from that point in time, our clinician will then connect with that child,” Celestine said.

In addition to mental health services, counseling, probation services and more are also available for children ages 13 to 17.

For more information, you can stop by the new facility, located at 3615 East Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles.

