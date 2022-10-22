50/50 Thursdays
LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022.

Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m.

Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.

According to university officials, the LSU Tiger Band and the LSU football players will both march down Victory Hill a few minutes after noon. The LSU Tiger Band is also set to perform in the PMAC after the stadium opens to the public around 10:30 a.m.

The 2022 LSU Homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime during the game.

The matchup between LSU and Ole Miss airs at 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.

