Leesville man dies in single-vehicle crash

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A single-vehicle crash on Highway 1146 east of U.S. 171 has claimed the life of a 39-year-old male.

Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota Rav4 eastbound when he exited the roadway and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police Troop E spokesman Casey Wallace said.

After striking the tree, the Toyota became engulfed in flames.

Bellah sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Wallace said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

