FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend followed by a cold front Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and breezy weekend awaits us here in Southwest Louisiana. We will be stuck in between high pressure to the East and a trough of low pressure to the west. The result will be southerly winds that gust between 20-30 mph through the weekend. Those winds will also help warm temperatures once again into the low 80′s for high’s and into the 60′s for lows. Also in place will be more moisture across the area, with dew points that stay in the 50′s Saturday and climb close to 60 degrees by Sunday. Overall, it looks like yet another great weekend for outdoor plans, with no rain expected!

The next cold front moves through Tuesday bringing showers and storms, as well as cooler temps behind it (KPLC)

The next chance of rain will wait until next week. By Monday, that low-pressure system moves eastward across the country and will bring a cold front along with it. A couple isolated showers and storms are possible Monday before the front moves through our area Tuesday. That will be when the best chance for showers and storms will be. The front should clear the area by late Tuesday night and another cool down can be expected afterwards. For Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures in the mid 70′s are likely with lows back down into the low 50′s to upper 40′s. Another cold front may try to approach the area closer to next weekend as well.

- Max Lagano

