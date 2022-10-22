50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy through Monday before the next cold front arrives Tuesday

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Breezy and warm conditions will once again be the theme for our Sunday.  As high pressure continues to shift off to the east, the area will be stuck between that and a trough of low pressure out to the west.  The result will be temperatures that warm once again into the low 80′s, with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.  We should not have to worry about much in the way of rain chances for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies tomorrow.  A stray shower south of I-10 can’t be entirely ruled out thanks to somewhat better moisture, but nothing that would significantly harm outdoor plans is likely. So we’ll enjoy the rest of the weekend!  Low temperatures Sunday night will continue to increase thanks to those southerly winds, rising into the mid 60′s along I-10 and low 60′s further north.  The better rain chances will start working into the area Monday.

Our next front arrives Tuesday morning, bringing some showers and storms to the area
As we begin the week, the cold front we’ve been talking about will begin to move off to the East.  This will allow a couple of isolated showers and storms to develop in our area.  Tuesday morning looks to feature the best chances for showers and storms as the cold front moves through.  Some of these storms could feature gusty winds and heavy rain, but should be out of the area quickly by Tuesday afternoon.  Afterwards, we’ll have another cool down on the way with low temperatures Tuesday night lowering to around 50 degrees, with upper 40′s possible north of I-10.  High temperatures by Wednesday will drop into the mid 70′s.  So cool for sure but not as frigid as the temps from the last cold front.  Another cold front is also possible by Friday into next weekend, and could bring rain chances as well.

- Max Lagano

