Family celebrates returning to repaired home in Westlake

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake mom got a big welcome to her new home Friday.

After Hurricane Laura, mother of four Nikki Fontenot struggled to get the damage fixed, but SBP SWLA stepped in to help.

The family celebrated finally being in their new home with strawberry cake.

“Everything was broken down very simply. They explained everything they were gonna do, everything they were able to do, how long it was going to take, even put us in an AirBnB while they were fixing the house. It was - it was the first breath that I could actually take and know there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Fontenot said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.