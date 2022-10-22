50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family celebrates returning to repaired home in Westlake

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake mom got a big welcome to her new home Friday.

After Hurricane Laura, mother of four Nikki Fontenot struggled to get the damage fixed, but SBP SWLA stepped in to help.

The family celebrated finally being in their new home with strawberry cake.

“Everything was broken down very simply. They explained everything they were gonna do, everything they were able to do, how long it was going to take, even put us in an AirBnB while they were fixing the house. It was - it was the first breath that I could actually take and know there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Fontenot said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

The next cold front moves through Tuesday bringing showers and storms, as well as cooler temps...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend followed by a cold front Tuesday
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting near Southern University.
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest...
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles