Chuck Fest kicks off Saturday in downtown Lake Charles

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest returns to downtown Lake Charles Saturday with a full day of music, food and fun.

The first bands take the stage at noon, and the music will continue through the evening at Panorama Music House, Luna, Stellar Beans, Richard Law Firm and the Volkswagen of Lake Charles stage on Ryan Street.

It all leads up to Flamethrowers at 10 p.m., followed by an afterparty at Panorama.

Chuck Fest 2022
Chuck Fest 2022(Michael Dawson)

Check out the full lineup and more HERE.

