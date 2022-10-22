Chennault Airport establishes foreign clearance capabilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chennault International Airport has taken another step toward adding air cargo to its portfolio.

Chennault has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. Customs and Border Protection that will enable the regular clearance of select international aircraft.

The agreement allows for the clearance into the United States of foreign crews and air cargo by CBP staff and foreign maintenance-bound aircraft and crews to enter at Chennault.

Chennault will interface with Customs on behalf of industry partners to secure international clearances and front the corresponding costs for the service.

Customs has agreed to respond with its local personnel to permit applicable international arrivals.

“It was important for Chennault to formalize this relationship with U.S. Customs to ensure these foreign clearance capabilities,” said Chennault Executive Director Kevin Melton. “Our Gulf Coast location makes us an ideal airport for these foreign aircraft to enter the United States.”

Chennault has just completed a $4 million air cargo facility that can be separately certified by Customs to receive international cargo.

