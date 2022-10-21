TDL WEEK 8: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe beat Lafayette 40-17 last night in the Touchdown Live Game of the Week, but there is plenty more action on tonight’s schedule.

Click HERE for standings in SWLA.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights right here on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Barbe 40, Lafayette 17, Thursday at Lafayette
  • Sam Houston at Carencro

DISTRICT 3-4A

  • Eunice at DeRidder
  • Leesville at LaGrange
  • Rayne at Washington-Marion

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • Lake Charles College Prep at Iowa
  • Westlake at Jennings
  • Kinder 34, South Beauregard 0, Thursday at Kinder

DISTRICT 4-3A

  • Mamou at Iota

DISTRICT 4-2A

  • Rosepine at Menard
  • Oakdale at Pickering

DISTRICT 5-2A

  • Notre Dame at DeQuincy
  • Grand Lake at Vinton
  • Welsh at Lake Arthur

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • East Beauregard 57, Merryville 32, Thursday at Merryville
  • Elton at Oberlin
  • Gueydan at Hamilton Christian

NON-DISTRICT

  • Destrehan at Sulphur
  • St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6, Thursday at St. Louis
  • Basile at Port Barre

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

2022 SWLA Football Standings

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
2022 SWLA Football Standings

Football

Touchdown Live - KPLC First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
KPLC First Alert Forecast

Football

TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
After tonight’s games, we’ll have scores and highlights HERE on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

Sports

Touchdown Live Week 7 | Hamilton Christian Warriors at Merryville Panthers

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Crimson Jeffers
Touchdown Live Week 7 | Hamilton Christian Warriors at Merryville Panthers

Latest News

Football

TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - Lake Charles College Prep Preview

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Travis
The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers haven’t exactly gotten out to the start they would’ve hoped for this season after going 8-2 last season, and are now 3-3 through six weeks, but they’re not your average 3-3 high school football team.

Football

TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Travis
The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to one of their best starts in recent memory as they are 5-1 overall, and hold a record of 3-0 against conference opponents after wins over Kinder, South Beauregard, and Westlake, but now things get turned up a notch. This week the Saints are set to face off against a team they’ve struggled against in recent years, the Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers.

Football

TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - Lake Charles College Prep Preview

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Football

TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Football

TDL WEEK 6: Scores and highlights

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
All seven of Southwest Louisiana’s districts have now entered league play.

Sports

Sports Person of the Week: Kyron Labove

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Crimson Jeffers
Kyron Labove: Taking care of business on and off the field this season