TDL WEEK 8: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe beat Lafayette 40-17 last night in the Touchdown Live Game of the Week, but there is plenty more action on tonight’s schedule.

DISTRICT 3-5A

Barbe 40, Lafayette 17, Thursday at Lafayette

Sam Houston at Carencro

DISTRICT 3-4A

Eunice at DeRidder

Leesville at LaGrange

Rayne at Washington-Marion

DISTRICT 3-3A

Lake Charles College Prep at Iowa

Westlake at Jennings

Kinder 34, South Beauregard 0, Thursday at Kinder

DISTRICT 4-3A

Mamou at Iota

DISTRICT 4-2A

Rosepine at Menard

Oakdale at Pickering

DISTRICT 5-2A

Notre Dame at DeQuincy

Grand Lake at Vinton

Welsh at Lake Arthur

DISTRICT 5-1A

East Beauregard 57, Merryville 32, Thursday at Merryville

Elton at Oberlin

Gueydan at Hamilton Christian

NON-DISTRICT

Destrehan at Sulphur

St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6, Thursday at St. Louis

Basile at Port Barre

