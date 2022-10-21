TDL WEEK 8: Scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
Click HERE for final scores.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe beat Lafayette 40-17 last night in the Touchdown Live Game of the Week, but there is plenty more action on tonight’s schedule.
Click HERE for standings in SWLA.
After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights right here on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Barbe 40, Lafayette 17, Thursday at Lafayette
- Sam Houston at Carencro
DISTRICT 3-4A
- Eunice at DeRidder
- Leesville at LaGrange
- Rayne at Washington-Marion
DISTRICT 3-3A
- Lake Charles College Prep at Iowa
- Westlake at Jennings
- Kinder 34, South Beauregard 0, Thursday at Kinder
DISTRICT 4-3A
- Mamou at Iota
DISTRICT 4-2A
- Rosepine at Menard
- Oakdale at Pickering
DISTRICT 5-2A
- Notre Dame at DeQuincy
- Grand Lake at Vinton
- Welsh at Lake Arthur
DISTRICT 5-1A
- East Beauregard 57, Merryville 32, Thursday at Merryville
- Elton at Oberlin
- Gueydan at Hamilton Christian
NON-DISTRICT
- Destrehan at Sulphur
- St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6, Thursday at St. Louis
- Basile at Port Barre
