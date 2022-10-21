50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022.

Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment.

Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX: Attempted robbery; battery; theft under $5,000; robbery.

Richard Zamora, 53, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Matthew Richard Lavoi, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kurt Anthony Anderson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; possession of an unregistered weapon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Mark Edward Francis, 59, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Malcolm Scott Guillory III, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Michael Anthony Thomas, 35, Iowa: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; property damage under $50,000.

Gavin Lee Elliott, 19, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; attempted burglary.

Joshua Gideon Mouton, 32, Iowa: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated property damage; aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); illegal use of weapons during a crime.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

