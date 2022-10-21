Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Emergency responders said seven people were transported to the hospital.
All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Campus entrances have reportedly re-opened.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
