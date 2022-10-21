50/50 Thursdays
Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship

NO AUDIO - Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship. (Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – Royal Caribbean International is providing a first look at its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line said the Icon of the Seas will top any trip it has ever done before and provide a perfect family getaway.

The company said some of the cool amenities available on board include the largest water park at sea and seven swimming pools – each one with a different theme.

The ship also will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The new room designs can accommodate families in groups of three, four, five and more people.

The Icon of the Seas won’t disembark until January 2024, but people can start booking their trips starting Oct. 25, and loyalty members get early access Oct. 24.

