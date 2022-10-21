50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours the Lake Area

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23.

The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly 80 years bringing smiles everywhere it goes.

The crew, known as Hotdoggers, live their life on the road as they travel in the multiple Wienermobiles that operate throughout the U.S.

And while you might have heard of or seen the vehicle in pictures, this is your chance to check it out in person and even earn yourself a wienie whistle.

What is the Wienermobile?

The vehicle is less of a hot rod and more of a hot dog. It’s made up of a 6-speed automatic transmission with a grilled fiberglass hot dog that sits upon a fiberglass bun.

It consists of a hot dog-shaped dashboard, with a ketchup floorboard and a bun roof.

The ceiling of the wiener mobile is painted to portray a bright blue sky and inside it has ketchup and mustard upholstery.

Where can I find them in Lake Charles?

The Weinermobile will be making several stops in the Lake Area throughout the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 21

  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Lake Charles Market Basket on 4950 Lake St.
  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Vinton Market Basket on 1717 US-90

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The City of Sulphur’s Car Show at 101 N Huntington St.

Sunday, Oct. 23

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Lake Charles Market Basket on 4431 Nelson Rd.
  • 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Lake Charles Market Basket on 2830 Ryan St.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
9 shot near fraternity house just off Southern Univ. campus, officials say
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours the Lake Area
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours the Lake Area
Joshua G. Mouton, 32, Iowa, is accused of firing at three people he believed were stealing his...
Homeowner accused of shooting at juveniles he believed were stealing his car
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours the Lake Area
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours the Lake Area