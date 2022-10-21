The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23.

The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly 80 years bringing smiles everywhere it goes.

The crew, known as Hotdoggers, live their life on the road as they travel in the multiple Wienermobiles that operate throughout the U.S.

And while you might have heard of or seen the vehicle in pictures, this is your chance to check it out in person and even earn yourself a wienie whistle.

What is the Wienermobile?

The vehicle is less of a hot rod and more of a hot dog. It’s made up of a 6-speed automatic transmission with a grilled fiberglass hot dog that sits upon a fiberglass bun.

It consists of a hot dog-shaped dashboard, with a ketchup floorboard and a bun roof.

The ceiling of the wiener mobile is painted to portray a bright blue sky and inside it has ketchup and mustard upholstery.

Where can I find them in Lake Charles?

The Weinermobile will be making several stops in the Lake Area throughout the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Lake Charles Market Basket on 4950 Lake St.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Vinton Market Basket on 1717 US-90

Saturday, Oct. 22

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The City of Sulphur’s Car Show at 101 N Huntington St.

Sunday, Oct. 23

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Lake Charles Market Basket on 4431 Nelson Rd.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Lake Charles Market Basket on 2830 Ryan St.

