Open house tours coming to St. Jude Dream Home

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is now complete, and we got a sneak peek at the finishing touches.

One lucky winner who donated to St. Jude will be selected in December to move into the 3,400-square-foot, four-bed four-bath Dream Home.

You can come check out the finished house at 2015 St. Joseph Ave. from noon to 5 p.m. each weekend between Oct. 29 and Dec. 4, not including Nov. 26 and 27.

This is the fifth year for the Dream Home project in Lake Charles, and more than 12,000 people donated, raising over $1 million for the St. Jude Foundation.

