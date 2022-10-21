50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Multiple pick-sixes too much for Saints to overcome at Arizona; Black and Gold fall to 2-5 on the season

Rashid Shaheed hauls in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Rashid Shaheed hauls in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andy Dalton’s three interceptions were too much for the Saints to recover from in the desert, falling to 2-5 on the season after losing to Arizona, 42-34.

The Saints possess a two-game losing streak, dropping five of their last six contest.

Dalton’s final interception of the night resulted in a Isaiah Simmons 56-yard touchdown. That pick-six gave Arizona a 28-14 lead at half.

It was a roller coaster night for the veteran quarterback. Dalton came out firing early in the contest, he hit rookie Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown. The Weber State product scored last week also on a 44-yard TD run against the Bengals.

Dalton also made a costly mistake in the first quarter, a 15-play, 65-yard drive ended in a Alexander Hamilton interception in the Cardinals end zone. Instead of expanding a Black and Gold lead, the Saints only led 7-3 at the end of the first frame.

Dalton rectified his miscue in the second quarter, he found Taysom Hill for a 3-yard touchdown. That was Hill’s seventh TD of the year.

Dalton finished with four touchdown passes on the night.

Dalton threw his second pick in the first half, but this time it wasn’t his fault. Marquez Callaway dropped a pass, the ball was tipped and intercepted for a touchdown by Marco Wilson. The pick-six staked Arizona to a halftime advantage, 20-14.

The Saints hosts the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

The Saints and Cardinals face off tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will be streamed...
Saints travel to Arizona for Thursday night game
Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals...
Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26
Saints rookie wideout Chris Olave will miss Sunday's home game against Cincinnati as he...
Saints without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals, Winston active
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed