McNeese travels to Nicholls State in Week 3 of conference play

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys travel to the Nicholls State Colonels Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Manning Field.

McNeese (1-5) is looking to get their first Southland Conference victory.

Nicholls State (1-6) is coming off a tough loss to Incarnate Word. Their one win is a conference win, over Houston Christian.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

