McNeese travels to Nicholls State in Week 3 of conference play
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys travel to the Nicholls State Colonels Saturday.
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Manning Field.
McNeese (1-5) is looking to get their first Southland Conference victory.
Nicholls State (1-6) is coming off a tough loss to Incarnate Word. Their one win is a conference win, over Houston Christian.
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 92.9 The Lake
AUDIO: 929thelake.com
Stats: LINK
