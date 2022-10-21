McNeese travels to Nicholls State in Week 3 of conference play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys travel to the Nicholls State Colonels Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Manning Field.

McNeese (1-5) is looking to get their first Southland Conference victory.

Nicholls State (1-6) is coming off a tough loss to Incarnate Word. Their one win is a conference win, over Houston Christian.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

